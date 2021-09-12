Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,995 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $32.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.