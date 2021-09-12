Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.18 Million Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 111.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,319 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Antero Resources worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 93.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 1,431.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,762 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Antero Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AR opened at $15.93 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

