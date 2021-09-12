Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,650 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Brady worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brady by 1,986.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brady by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Brady by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Brady by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:BRC opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. Brady’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

