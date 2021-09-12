Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 103.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,419 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.71% of American Public Education worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,120,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 103,998 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,908,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 7.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $490.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $39.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist decreased their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

