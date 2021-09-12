Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE DFIN opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 2.14. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.