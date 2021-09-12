Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $3.82 Million in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 296,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.18% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ares Management Corp bought 3,185,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,035,429.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $12.78 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $321.42 million, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

