Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040,916 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 132,125 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.07% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 43.8% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,825,477 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,966 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 124.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,803 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 222,687 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 20.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 147,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 70.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 11.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $161.77 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

