Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,169 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,169 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,139,000 after purchasing an additional 422,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,273,000 after purchasing an additional 300,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of ACGL opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.20. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

