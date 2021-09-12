Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,923 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,923 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Nasdaq by 50.8% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,302 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $196.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $199.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.80 and a 200 day moving average of $169.38.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

