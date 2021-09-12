Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,161 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,161 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Cavco Industries worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $249.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.27. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.88 and a 12-month high of $266.40.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

