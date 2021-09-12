Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,978 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,978 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Masonite International worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOOR opened at $112.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.50. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

