Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,499 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,499 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Ambarella worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 502,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,590,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $148.32 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $149.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $551,967.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 872,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,447,667.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

