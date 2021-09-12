Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 273,291 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 273,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Echo Global Logistics worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after acquiring an additional 135,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 615,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 602,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECHO stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

