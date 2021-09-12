Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 31,220 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,220 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after purchasing an additional 260,877 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 708,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 155,533 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 693,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64,065 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.