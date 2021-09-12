Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 31,440 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,440 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Athene were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 288.5% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 293,847 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Athene by 107.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after buying an additional 168,674 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.30. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $29,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $75,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $984,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

