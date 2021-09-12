Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 41,907 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,907 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,515,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALEX opened at $22.11 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

