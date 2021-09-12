Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 44,384 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 44,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Sanmina worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,059,000 after purchasing an additional 461,184 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 5.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,213,000 after purchasing an additional 256,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,647,000 after purchasing an additional 75,959 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 811.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 926,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,338,000 after purchasing an additional 824,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sanmina by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 923,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

