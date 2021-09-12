Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 631 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Graham worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,208,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graham by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graham by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

NYSE GHC opened at $591.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $632.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.87. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $376.20 and a 12-month high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.