Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of IAA worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of IAA opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

