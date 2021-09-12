Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Terreno Realty worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $65.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. Analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

