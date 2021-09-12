SAFE DEAL Trading Up 21.8% This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00003341 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $624.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00081048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00129792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00182416 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,144.28 or 0.99897724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.92 or 0.07263075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $443.02 or 0.00959089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003013 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 848,371 coins and its circulating supply is 821,229 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

