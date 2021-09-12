SafeBlast (BLAST) Market Capitalization Tops $636,002.08

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $636,002.08 and approximately $127,306.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,270.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $634.70 or 0.01402011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.06 or 0.00479465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.57 or 0.00339235 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00045000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002877 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000971 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars.

