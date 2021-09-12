SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stake Lessened by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,892 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of SailPoint Technologies worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after acquiring an additional 49,470 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after acquiring an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,799,000 after buying an additional 109,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 439,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $939,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,928,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $56,096.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,910 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIL stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIL. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

