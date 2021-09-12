salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,649 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 9.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 33,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $1,386,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 24.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 241,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $58,892,000 after purchasing an additional 47,083 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 776,356 shares of company stock valued at $194,058,997. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $257.20 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

