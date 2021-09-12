Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $16.32 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $34,738,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 16.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 27.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 180,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.