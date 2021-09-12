Savix One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,220.00 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Savix has a market cap of $250,609.72 and $8,220.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for $3.79 or 0.00008189 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Savix has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00064044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00161303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00044317 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 119,924 coins and its circulating supply is 66,087 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

