Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after buying an additional 7,746,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,766,000 after buying an additional 6,003,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

