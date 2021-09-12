Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.24% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 84,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 196.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $820.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

