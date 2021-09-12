Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

