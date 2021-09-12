Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.70. The stock had a trading volume of 236,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,847. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.70.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

