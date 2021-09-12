Scott & Selber Inc. Acquires 3,052 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDX opened at $258.33 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

