Scott & Selber Inc. Buys 9,238 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Sysco by 529.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 906,141 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,630,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

