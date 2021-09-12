Scott & Selber Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $264,000.

Shares of VV opened at $208.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.08. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

