Scott & Selber Inc. Has $2.30 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 159.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,817 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 13.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 9.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in PG&E by 5.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.