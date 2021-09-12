Scott & Selber Inc. Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 93,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $2,559,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Shares of MRK opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

