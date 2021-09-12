Scott & Selber Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,439 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSE:FLR opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Fluor’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

