Scry.info Market Capitalization Tops $2.34 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.34 million and $19,158.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00063497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00163467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

