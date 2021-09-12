Sealed Air’s (SEE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.31.

Shares of SEE stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $58.08. 709,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,487. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 83,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 601,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,613,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

