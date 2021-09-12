Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 9,600 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 125,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 45,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $77.30 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

