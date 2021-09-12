Securian Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $352.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.38 and its 200 day moving average is $309.14. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 147.01 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

