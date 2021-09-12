Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 19,205 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

