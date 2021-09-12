Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 9,600 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.27% of Agree Realty worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.2% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 9.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.68. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.