Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,922 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of VEREIT worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VER. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

