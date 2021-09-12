Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.22% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEB opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

