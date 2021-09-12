Securian Asset Management Inc Has $12.62 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,165 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

