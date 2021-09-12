Securian Asset Management Inc Has $12.98 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 31.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,696 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Linde by 28.9% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,113,000 after purchasing an additional 796,961 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Linde by 81.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,505,000 after purchasing an additional 651,803 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $310.44 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03. The stock has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

