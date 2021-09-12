Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,536 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.30% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 25.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. Analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

