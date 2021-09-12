Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,606 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.12% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 187,345 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 431,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.68.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

