Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,456 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 104,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 8,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $103.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

