Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,280 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of CyrusOne worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 74,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

CONE opened at $77.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

